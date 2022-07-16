Blackpink star Lisa has her fans transfixed with Thai desserts

On Friday, the Blackpink band member posted one reel titled “Thai desserts” displaying traditional delicacies like “luk chup” and steamed banana cakes and another of her rolling a roti with cotton candy with the caption “sai mai (cotton candy)”.
This cotton candy dessert, featuring an adapted version of the Indian roti, is a special delicacy in Ayutthaya province. Lots of well-known “sai mai” vendors can be spotted near the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.
Many fans are curious if Lisa’s stories will spark a Thai dessert fever, much like the craze for meatballs after she spoke about her favourite meatball vendor in Buri Ram in a television interview last year.
Published : July 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
