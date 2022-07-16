Blackpink star Lisa has her fans transfixed with Thai desserts

This cotton candy dessert, featuring an adapted version of the Indian roti, is a special delicacy in Ayutthaya province. Lots of well-known “sai mai” vendors can be spotted near the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

Many fans are curious if Lisa’s stories will spark a Thai dessert fever, much like the craze for meatballs after she spoke about her favourite meatball vendor in Buri Ram in a television interview last year.