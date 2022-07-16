Thu, July 28, 2022

Blackpink star Lisa has her fans transfixed with Thai desserts

Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban had something sweet to offer to her 80 million Instagram followers – “stories” about Thai desserts.

On Friday, the Blackpink band member posted one reel titled “Thai desserts” displaying traditional delicacies like “luk chup” and steamed banana cakes and another of her rolling a roti with cotton candy with the caption “sai mai (cotton candy)”.

This cotton candy dessert, featuring an adapted version of the Indian roti, is a special delicacy in Ayutthaya province. Lots of well-known “sai mai” vendors can be spotted near the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

Many fans are curious if Lisa’s stories will spark a Thai dessert fever, much like the craze for meatballs after she spoke about her favourite meatball vendor in Buri Ram in a television interview last year.

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

