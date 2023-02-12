Harry Styles triumphs with most wins at the Brit Awards

"I'm really, really grateful for this and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight," Styles said in his acceptance speech, dedicating the artist of the year award to a list of female singers.

Styles, who rose to fame on the talent show "The X Factor" as a member of the boy band One Direction, last week won two Grammy awards, including album of the year.

"This night has been really special to me...Thank you so much for the welcome home," Styles said on Saturday after his final win, for best album. "I'm so, so proud to be a British artist out there in the world. I'm so proud to be here tonight celebrating British artists and British music."