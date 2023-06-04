Thousands join Bangkok Pride Parade

“Pride Month 2023”, a worldwide celebration, is currently held each year in the month of June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York when LGBTQ+ individuals faced systemic discrimination and oppression.

The Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 on Sunday started from the Pathumwan intersection and headed towards the Siam Center shopping area, from where the activities moved towards CentralWorld in Ratchaprasong.