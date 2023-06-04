Thousands join Bangkok Pride Parade
Tens of thousands of people from around the world, including the leaders of the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties, joined “Bangkok Pride Parade 2023” on Sunday (June 4).
“Pride Month 2023”, a worldwide celebration, is currently held each year in the month of June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York when LGBTQ+ individuals faced systemic discrimination and oppression.
The Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 on Sunday started from the Pathumwan intersection and headed towards the Siam Center shopping area, from where the activities moved towards CentralWorld in Ratchaprasong.
The parade enjoyed the support of numerous top Thai politicians, including prime minister-in-waiting and Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, and the Pheu Thai Party’s prime minister candidates, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chonlanan Srikaew.
The group of Thai politicians, which also included Pheu Thai’s Nattawut Saikuar, Thai Sang Thai’s Sita Divari and Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt, also offered flowers in front of Pathum Wanaram Rachaworawihan temple to commemorate the victims who lost their lives during the 2010 crackdown on red-shirt protesters.