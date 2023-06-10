Hunt for Thailand’s next K-pop sensation ends tonight
The long hunt for Thailand’s next K-pop sensation is finally coming to an end today with a grand show at Bangkok’s Siam Centre under the eagle eye of Korean-American rapper Teddy Park.
It is hoped he will be able to find a new Thai K-pop sensation like Blackpink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.
The auditions, which were launched in April, finally came to an end on Wednesday with a motivational message from Korean singer Jeon Somi.
The talent hunt was organised by The Black SEA, a joint venture between CP Group and South Korean talent agency, The Black Label, which is behind the success of K-pop superstars like Blackpink, Bigbang, 2NE1, Taeyang and Jeon Somi.
“It’s a great honour for CP Group to be the first Thai company to collaborate with The Black Label to showcase Thai talent and Thailand’s soft power,” said Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, who oversees content strategy and investment for the CP Group.
Prangploy Sukpiriyakul, managing director of The Black SEA, said the venture’s goal is to position Thailand as Southeast Asia’s entertainment industry hub and give the next generation a chance to take their talent to the global stage.
“It is a good start for the company to elevate the Thai entertainment industry to be on par with the global market,” Prangploy said.
This move matches the explosion of K-pop globally over the past three years. Thailand is the fifth-largest consumer of K-pop in the world.
Anarkawee Chooratn, chief of marketing at Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), said The Black SEA’s Black Box pop-up audition booths received more than 1,500 applications within a week.
“This reflects that Thai youth have a strong passion for the entertainment industry and are ready to shine and grow on a bigger stage,” Anarkawee said.
Also helping with the hunt for top K-pop talent is Danny Chung from The Black Label, who helped create K-pop icons like Jay Park, Jessi, Jeon Somi and, of course, Blackpink.
“I am in Thailand now to deliver my best efforts and dedicate my time as I did 10 years ago in South Korea. This is because I have the same strong determination and belief in Thailand’s soft power,” Chung said.