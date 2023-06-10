Hunt for Thailand’s next K-pop sensation ends tonight

It is hoped he will be able to find a new Thai K-pop sensation like Blackpink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.

The auditions, which were launched in April, finally came to an end on Wednesday with a motivational message from Korean singer Jeon Somi.

The talent hunt was organised by The Black SEA, a joint venture between CP Group and South Korean talent agency, The Black Label, which is behind the success of K-pop superstars like Blackpink, Bigbang, 2NE1, Taeyang and Jeon Somi.