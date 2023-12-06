Blackpink renew group contract with YG

"Our board of directors has successfully reached an agreement regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of Blackpink, our esteemed artists,” South Korean agency YG Entertainment said in a statement.

Blackpink’s contract negotiations with YG Entertainment have been ongoing since their seven-year contracts expired in August. While the decision was made to continue group activities, individual contracts for each member have yet to be finalised.

Dubbed the "biggest girl group in the world", the band consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only member from Thailand.

According to South Korean media Munhwa Ilbo, two members, of which Lisa is one, have already chosen to part ways with YG Entertainment, while discussions with the remaining two members are still in progress.

Blackpink wrapped up their successful “Born Pink” world tour in September. The tour drew an impressive 1.8 million fans, generating cumulative ticket sales of almost 300 billion won (8.04 billion baht).