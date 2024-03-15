A beauty with numerous athletics medals bids for Miss Grand Thailand title
Several beautiful and accomplished Thai women are currently competing in the Miss Grand Thailand 2024 pageant, but one stands out through her athletic excellence.
Waranya "Cream" Lathaisong, 22, a student majoring in Sports Science and Technology at BangkokThonburi University, is a heptathlete who has won medals in numerous athletic events.
Her beauty and athletic grace helped her win the title of Miss Grand Nakhon Si Thammarat 2024 in the regional competition. Waranya is now competing against 76 other contestants in the Miss Grand Thailand 2024 pageant. The final round of judging will take place on April 6.
Heptathlon is an athletic event that tests an athlete across seven track and field disciplines: 100 metres hurdles, discus throw, shot put, high jump, 200-metre sprint, long jump, and javelin throw. Athletes must compete in all these events over a period of two days.
Waranya’s athletic achievements include:
▪︎ Silver medal in heptathlon at the 2019 National Youth Games in Buri Ram.
▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the 2020 Sports School and College Games in Udon Thani.
▪︎ Gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles at the Department of Physical Education Games in 2020.
▪︎ Gold medal in long jump at the Department of Physical Education Games in 2020.
▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the Heptathlon Championship of Thailand 2020
▪︎ Silver medal in heptathlon at the National Sports Games in Si Sa Ket province in 2022
▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the Muang Sea Games 2022.
▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the University Games, Dok Chan Ban Chiang Games, Udon Thani in 2023.
▪︎ Silver medal in the 100-metre hurdles at the University Games, Dok Chan Ban Chiang Games, Udon Thani in 2023.
▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the University Games, Nonthree Games, Kaset Kamphaeng Saen in 2024.