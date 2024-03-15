A beauty with numerous athletics medals bids for Miss Grand Thailand title

Heptathlon is an athletic event that tests an athlete across seven track and field disciplines: 100 metres hurdles, discus throw, shot put, high jump, 200-metre sprint, long jump, and javelin throw. Athletes must compete in all these events over a period of two days.

Waranya’s athletic achievements include:

▪︎ Silver medal in heptathlon at the 2019 National Youth Games in Buri Ram.

▪︎ Gold medal in heptathlon at the 2020 Sports School and College Games in Udon Thani.

▪︎ Gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles at the Department of Physical Education Games in 2020.

▪︎ Gold medal in long jump at the Department of Physical Education Games in 2020.