Online platform stands up for 'ugly veggies'

“However, there's about 70% that are considered waste. So we're trying to think of ways to utilise this 70% of vegetables. And we found that the market price of waste-grade vegetables is really low and there is some room to hike the price and benefit farmers.”

He added that the aim is change consumers' perception about ugly vegetables and make them realise that they can still receive full nutrition at cheaper prices.

“And with this, we're trying to create a digital platform to gather farmers and build a network of those who produce organic vegetables. We started with only seven households and we're trying to expand into more and more households in the future.”

“Ugly Veggie” is a platform that matches consumers with the need to buy organic vegetables at a cheaper price with the farmers who would like to sell it to them.

“So, in our role as a platform, we're trying to build a brand and trying to make consumers realise that ugly vegetables still have nutritive value. We are trying to expand the network of farmers as well, to join this platform. We plan to start first with areas in Khon Kaen province to try this business model and, right now we are in the testing phase of the platform.”