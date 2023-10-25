Thailand’s Khao Niao Mamuang named the world’s fourth-best pudding

The Thai dish was given a score of 4.4, with Puerto Rico’s Tembleque in third, Turkey’s Fırın sütlaç in second, and Iran’s Sholeh zard in first place - all three earning a score of 4.5.

TasteAtlas describes Khao Niao Mamuang as: “The dish is prepared with glutinous rice that is first steamed, then doused in sweetened coconut milk. Lastly, the rice is served with slices of fresh mango. This simple dessert is incredibly popular, and it can be found at virtually any eatery in Thailand.”

The website, which features recipes and food reviews from critics across the world, said the list was compiled from 2,126 verified ratings of users.

TasteAtlas said its rankings should not be seen as the final global conclusion about food. Their purpose is to promote excellent local foods, instill pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about dishes readers have yet to try.

Last month, TasteAtlas named Thailand’s Phat Kraphao, sometimes spelt as Pad Grapao, among “Best Stir-Fries in the World 2023” with a high score of 4.8, ahead of South Korea’s Dak Galbi and Ethiopia’s Tibs.

Although these listings are not officially certified by any international culinary body, it is still a good sign to see Thai dishes earning high positions, an achievement that complements the government’s policy of promoting soft power as an economic driver in the post-Covid era.