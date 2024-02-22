Fried chicken becomes most sought-after dish for travellers in Korea in 2023

Based on the online transaction data collected throughout 2023, Korean-style fried chicken was selected as the most popular Korean food for overseas tourists.

The platform explained that many foreigners enjoyed fried chicken via online delivery services and reservations.

In addition, an increasing number of tourists were looking for more unique ways to taste chicken dishes, like Kyochon Pilbang, an Itaewon-based offline chicken restaurant presenting omakase-style fried chicken in a private room.

“Ganjang gejang,” or raw crab marinated in soy sauce, took the second spot following the Korean fried chicken.