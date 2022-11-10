Virologist calls for immunity study before devising Covid vaccination plan for next year

However, he advised people to consider the side-effects thoroughly, as side-effects from Covid-19 infection would be more severe than from receiving the vaccine jab.

"Hence, receiving the vaccine jab is better," he said, adding that people should receive at least three jabs no matter what the vaccine type.

Yong pointed out that hybrid immunity from the Covid-19 vaccine and infection is quite effective. He estimated that around 70 per cent of people in Thailand had been infected with Covid-19.

"This is why the severity of Covid-19 has decreased," he said.