What Stamp Fairtex's last performance taught us about the Thai superstar

The bout with Meksen will feature Muay Thai and MMA rounds, so if the top-ranked atomweight contender can survive her French foe’s onslaught in the striking department, she will most likely have the upperhand when the rules switch and the action can move to the ground.



But, judging by her most recent bout, there is every chance Stamp will also be able to bring it to “C18” on the feet.



The Fairtex gym standout landed heavy blows on Jihin throughout their tussle, including a lethal elbow that nearly brought the proceedings to an end. On top of that, her relentless pressure made it hard for “Shadow Cat” to regroup and find her footing.



This intensity will come in handy when she meets Meksen early next year. The French-Algerian fighter holds a striking record of 103-5 and has the power to stop opponents in their tracks. But if Stamp can bring the same game to her matchup with Meksen, she might scoring a decisive victory over the combative striker in that department.



Before the mixed rules super-fight goes down at ONE Fight Night 6, stay tuned to catch all the action at ONE 162: Zhang v Di Bella on Friday, 21 October, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

