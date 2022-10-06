Chanathip confirmed not to join AFF CUP 2022
Thai football star Chanathip Songkrasin will not join Thailand's squad in the 2022 AFF Championship in December because he is injured and wants young players to get experience.
Despite the persuasion of the Thai Football Federation and head coach Mano Polking, Thailand's captain, Chanathip, has confirmed that he will not attend the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.
"Honestly, it's not that I don't want to play for the national team. But I have to be honest that I played 4 times in this tournament. but this year I think I'm not ready"
.
“I regret that I did not play for the Thai national team. But it's been a few months since I decided. I'm really injured and want to give the young players a chance at the upcoming tournament," the 29-year-old concluded.