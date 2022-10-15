Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo

Ronaldo is the symbol of Brazil's last World Cup title, having scored both goals against Germany in the 2002 final in Japan.

He was also part of the squad that won the World Cup in 1994 at 17-years-old and has been named FIFA World Player of the Year three times and won two Ballon d'Or awards.

But Ronaldo said that he agreed to make a movie about his life because he felt the need to solve the untold mystery of the 1998 World Cup final.

Ronaldo went into the tournament in France, 1998 off the back of a stunning 34-goal debut season with Inter Milan and had scored four times up to the final with Brazil looking unstoppable.

