Pavarisa and Jaravee Prove Neck-And-Neck after 9th SAT-TWT Open Midway Stage
EPSON tour players Pavarisa Yoktuan and Jaravee Boonchant shared the second round lead at four-under par -140 after the second round of the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking at Pattaya Country Club in Chonburi on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Pavarisa carded five birdies before stumbling to a bogey on the 13th hole to finish the day with a 68 at the par-72 6,542-yard layout. She surged atop the leaders’ board which was shared by the up-and-coming Jaravee after the latter submitted her scorecard with an even par.
Hailing from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pavarisa is making her first domestic event in several months after completed her season on the EPSON Tour at No 23 on the money rankings.
“The flag positions are very tough. Luckily, I played very well on par five holes. I made some good long putts. I was quite happy with my round,” said Pavarisa, also a former LPGA player.
“Actually I didn’t set high hope this week. I’m just here to catch up and have fun with fellow players. I’m also using this tournament as a warm-up before I fly to the US for the LPGA Qualifying series,” added Pavarisa whose best attempt on the LPGA was a tied fifth position in the Marathon Classic back in 2019.
“My plan for the final is pretty much the same. The court sets up pretty tricky and it’s very windy especially in the morning. I will stick to my game plan and hope things will go my way,” she added.
Jaravee, also from the southern part of Thailand, traded three birdies with three bogeys for a 72. She is eyeing on adding her second trophy in 2022 to her cabinet after winning the EPSON Tour Championship in Florida last month.
“I’m quite happy with the way I’ve been playing over the past couple of days. I’m glad that I wasn’t too greedy and can stick to my plan,” said the 23-year-old Thai who finished 12th on the EPSON Tour rankings this year.
“Even I hit a 72 today, I’m still satisfied with my round judging from how tough the flag positions are and how windy it is here. I still put myself in a good position and I expect the final round to be very entertaining as everyone will be attempting to shoot scores,” Jaravee said.
Sitting a stroke back were Nimittra Juntanaket and Mind Muangkhumsakul, both on three under-par-141. Nemittra lost her chance to become the round leader following a disastrous double bogey on the 10th hole while Mind also wasted her lead by committing three bogeys in the last five holes.
Overnight leader Kusuma Meechai was far from impressive after she hit four bogeys, one double bogey against only two birdies for a 76 and a 143 in total.
The ninth SAT-TWT Open is organized by Thailand Women’s Professional Golf Association (Thai WPGA). It will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited), T.D.C. Steel Group Co.,Ltd., and Pattaya Country Club.
