Pavarisa and Jaravee Prove Neck-And-Neck after 9th SAT-TWT Open Midway Stage

Jaravee, also from the southern part of Thailand, traded three birdies with three bogeys for a 72. She is eyeing on adding her second trophy in 2022 to her cabinet after winning the EPSON Tour Championship in Florida last month.

“I’m quite happy with the way I’ve been playing over the past couple of days. I’m glad that I wasn’t too greedy and can stick to my plan,” said the 23-year-old Thai who finished 12th on the EPSON Tour rankings this year.

“Even I hit a 72 today, I’m still satisfied with my round judging from how tough the flag positions are and how windy it is here. I still put myself in a good position and I expect the final round to be very entertaining as everyone will be attempting to shoot scores,” Jaravee said.

Sitting a stroke back were Nimittra Juntanaket and Mind Muangkhumsakul, both on three under-par-141. Nemittra lost her chance to become the round leader following a disastrous double bogey on the 10th hole while Mind also wasted her lead by committing three bogeys in the last five holes.

Overnight leader Kusuma Meechai was far from impressive after she hit four bogeys, one double bogey against only two birdies for a 76 and a 143 in total.

The ninth SAT-TWT Open is organized by Thailand Women’s Professional Golf Association (Thai WPGA). It will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited), T.D.C. Steel Group Co.,Ltd., and Pattaya Country Club.

Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com. Live final round coverage can be followed on the ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage on Thursday 10, November from 8am onwards.