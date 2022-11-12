Thai Foreign Ministry offers advice for travel to Qatar World Cup
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has warned that fans planning to travel to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup must first register for a Hayya Card at the website hayya.qatar2022.qa.
Only those who hold a Qatar residency or work permit are exempt from the requirement.
However, travellers will not need to present Covid-19 test results or vaccine certificates at Qatari immigration, it added.
The ministry’s Consular Affairs Department also warned that Qatar is an Islamic country and travellers should study Qatari regulations and guidelines before travelling to avoid violating local laws or sensibilities.
For example, travellers must not import pork products, alcohol, or drugs into Qatar, it added.
It also advised travellers to dress formally, act appropriately, and avoid drinking alcohol in public while in the Middle East country.
The department also suggested avoiding signs of conflict and being extra cautious in crowded areas by keeping a close watch on their belonging and documents.
Thai travellers in need of urgent assistance in Qatar can contact the Thai Embassy in Doha by phoning +974 5557 8760 or +974 3380 9062, visiting https://www.facebook.com/Thaiembdoha, emailing [email protected] or checking https://doha.thaiembassy.org.
