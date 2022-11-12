Thai Foreign Ministry offers advice for travel to Qatar World Cup

However, travellers will not need to present Covid-19 test results or vaccine certificates at Qatari immigration, it added.

The ministry’s Consular Affairs Department also warned that Qatar is an Islamic country and travellers should study Qatari regulations and guidelines before travelling to avoid violating local laws or sensibilities.

For example, travellers must not import pork products, alcohol, or drugs into Qatar, it added.

It also advised travellers to dress formally, act appropriately, and avoid drinking alcohol in public while in the Middle East country.