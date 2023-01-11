Buriram Marathon to roll out Thai ‘paradise’ for 27,000 runners on Jan 21
More than 27,000 runners from dozens of countries will hit the start line for the 7th Buriram Marathon on January 21.
The “runners’ paradise” weekend will see participants compete on the Chang International Circuit which passes through star attractions in the Northeast province’s Muang district.
The day-night event features four categories to be held from 4pm to 2.30am: the marathon (42.195 kilometres), half marathon (21.1km), mini marathon (10km) and fun run (4.554km).
This year, 27,135 participants from 46 countries (59.89% men and 40.11% women) will run a course that features Huai Chorakhe Mak reservoir, the King Rama I monument, and Wat Klang Phra Aram Luang, which will be lit up with decorations to welcome athletes.
Thousands of participants and spectators will also find merchants selling athletics gear, souvenirs and local specialities.
With hotels in Buri Ram and nearby provinces booking up fast, local campsites are expanding to accommodate about 1,000 runners.
Shuttle vehicles will transport athletes and spectators from the airport, train station and bus terminal to the Chang International Circuit.
Last year’s Buriram Marathon attracted more than 26,000 runners and generated 531.94 million baht in revenue.
