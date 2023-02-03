World’s top 4 female golfers head to Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 to join the star-studded line-up
Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, MinJee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul amongst the field of 72 set to compete for the prestigious title at Siam Country Club Old Course, Chonburi province, from February 23rd-26th, 2023
The Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 tournament is set to be bigger when the 16th edition Southeast Asia’s longest running event is played at the prestigious Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi Province from February 23rd-26th, 2023. The leading female golfers led by Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul, be part of a field expanded to 72 players, will play for an increased prize purse of $1.7 million USD (about 62 million Thai Baht*), and have a shot at winning the Honda Accord e:HEV TECH variant worth 1,799,000THB, for the first Hole-in-One on the 16th hole. An exciting return to full scale, the tournament is eagerly anticipating welcoming back fans to witness the action live on ground.
World number one Lydia Ko said she was looking forward to her visit to Siam Country Club Old Course. "I love playing in Thailand, and the Honda LPGA Thailand will be the first LPGA event I play in the beginning of 2023. I’ll be doing my best," said Ko, the LPGA Tour’s Rolex Player of the Year. "I would like to thank the sponsors and organisations that make this tournament possible every year."
Nelly Korda, who won the Pelican Women’s Championship last year, will be returning to the field for the first time since 2019. “It's exciting to be back in Asia. I am looking forward to playing my best and having this tournament be part of what I hope to be a very successful 2023 season.”
Nineteen-year-old Thai national, Atthaya Thitikul, who was named Rookie of the Year and be the second of Thai player who also climbed to number one in the process, said “the Honda LPGA Thailand is an important tournament on the schedule for Thai players. For me, It has been a tournament I’ve watched since nine years old. I was honoured to compete for the first time in 2017 with a sponsor’s invitation and I’m excited to enter my fifth year of competing on this field. I will strive to continue that form in February and the coming season. I will do my very best to make my fans and Thailand proud, and I hope that I too can help inspire young and upcoming golfers, just as I benefited from the Honda LPGA Thailand."
Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 tickets are currently available at https://hondalpgathailand.com/. Bangkok Bank cardholders can enjoy an additional 10% discount on all ticket purchases online and on-site. Additionally, fans aged 16 and below or 60 and above are welcome to attend the tournament free of charge.
Thai golf fans will also be able to watch the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament live on Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms; www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube or the PPTVHD 36 application across the four tournament days.