World’s top 4 female golfers head to Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 to join the star-studded line-up 

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 tournament is set to be bigger when the 16th edition Southeast Asia’s longest running event is played at the prestigious Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya, Chonburi Province from February 23rd-26th, 2023. The leading female golfers led by Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee and Atthaya Thitikul, be part of a field expanded to 72 players, will play for an increased prize purse of $1.7 million USD (about 62 million Thai Baht*), and have a shot at winning the Honda Accord e:HEV TECH variant worth 1,799,000THB, for the first Hole-in-One on the 16th hole. An exciting return to full scale, the tournament is eagerly anticipating welcoming back fans to witness the action live on ground.

World number one Lydia Ko said she was looking forward to her visit to Siam Country Club Old Course. "I love playing in Thailand, and the Honda LPGA Thailand will be the first LPGA event I play in the beginning of 2023. I’ll be doing my best," said Ko, the LPGA Tour’s Rolex Player of the Year. "I would like to thank the sponsors and organisations that make this tournament possible every year."

Nelly Korda, who won the Pelican Women’s Championship last year, will be returning to the field for the first time since 2019. “It's exciting to be back in Asia. I am looking forward to playing my best and having this tournament be part of what I hope to be a very successful 2023 season.”