Asian blind football competition kicks off in Thailand this Wednesday – Saturday

THURSDAY, March 16, 2023

Four nations will compete in the Asia & Pacific Invitational Blind Football Tournament, which runs from March 15–18 in the province of Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The four Asian national teams include India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Laos. 

The competition is in an all-go-away format, meaning that each nation will face off against each other participants in turn, with the team that performs the best being crowned the champion. 

This year, the national blind football team of Thailand is also qualified to compete in the other three important tournaments.

