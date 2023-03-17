Asian blind football competition kicks off in Thailand this Wednesday – Saturday
Four nations will compete in the Asia & Pacific Invitational Blind Football Tournament, which runs from March 15–18 in the province of Nonthaburi, Thailand.
The four Asian national teams include India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Laos.
The competition is in an all-go-away format, meaning that each nation will face off against each other participants in turn, with the team that performs the best being crowned the champion.
This year, the national blind football team of Thailand is also qualified to compete in the other three important tournaments.
The three competitions are Asean Para Games 2023 (set to be held in Cambodia in June), IBSA World Games 2023 (England, August), and Asian Para Games (China, October).
