Thailand gets free SEA Games broadcasts despite fight with Cambodia over fee
Thais will be able to watch live broadcasts of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games for free despite a battle over broadcasting rights, according to the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).
The SEA Games will be aired live on at least three channels, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee revealed on Monday.
After talks held with the Television Pool of Thailand, it was decided that Channel 5, Channel 9 and NBT will be Thailand’s public broadcasters for the annual multi-sport event.
The SEA Games will see the region’s elite athletes compete for supremacy in Phnom Penh from May 5 to 17.
The SAT is also in talks to have Channel 3 join as the fourth broadcasting partner to increase options for SEA Games viewers, the governor said.
Broadcasting rights for the games belong to the South-East Asian Games Federation, but the host country has the right to manage the licence, including its purchase fee.
Dispute erupted over the licence when Cambodia requested US$800,000 (27.6 million baht) from Thailand for the rights to broadcast this year’s SEA Games – the highest price in the games’ 64-year history.
“We believe this figure is too high, but the SAT has already fulfilled its duty in negotiating with right holders to ensure that all Thais can watch the games,” said Kongsak.
SEA Games hosts normally hand over the TV rights for a token fee. Thailand paid just 350,000 baht to broadcast the 2021 SEA Games held in Vietnam.
The SAT chief said Cambodia offered three broadcast rights packages. Thailand opted for the biggest package, which covers all 16 sports competitions at the games.
Kongsak said Thai national athletes have targeted at least 164 gold medals from the 32nd SEA Games and are aiming to finish top of the medal standings. Hosts Cambodia are aiming to win at least 103 golds.
The other big controversy at this year’s games came when Cambodia insisted on including Kun Khmer, its native form of kickboxing, rather than Muay Thai.
Thai sporting authorities responded by announcing that no Thai Muay Thai athletes will compete at the games. The pullout has hit Thailand’s medal hopes as the Muay Thai competition is usually a gold mine for Thai athletes.