Thailand gets free SEA Games broadcasts despite fight with Cambodia over fee

The SEA Games will be aired live on at least three channels, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee revealed on Monday.

After talks held with the Television Pool of Thailand, it was decided that Channel 5, Channel 9 and NBT will be Thailand’s public broadcasters for the annual multi-sport event.

The SEA Games will see the region’s elite athletes compete for supremacy in Phnom Penh from May 5 to 17.

The SAT is also in talks to have Channel 3 join as the fourth broadcasting partner to increase options for SEA Games viewers, the governor said.

Broadcasting rights for the games belong to the South-East Asian Games Federation, but the host country has the right to manage the licence, including its purchase fee.

Dispute erupted over the licence when Cambodia requested US$800,000 (27.6 million baht) from Thailand for the rights to broadcast this year’s SEA Games – the highest price in the games’ 64-year history.

“We believe this figure is too high, but the SAT has already fulfilled its duty in negotiating with right holders to ensure that all Thais can watch the games,” said Kongsak.