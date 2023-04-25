Spurs sack interim coach Stellini

Assistant coach Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect, the statement said.

Stellini had replaced fellow Italian Antonio Conte last month with Spurs still in fourth place. The defeat at St James' Park leaves them six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United having played more games.

Mason, 31, will take over for the remainder of the season while the club continues to look for a permanent manager alongside their search for a director of football following Fabio Paratici's resignation this month.

It marks the second time Mason has taken over as interim coach having taken the reins when the club parted ways with Jose Mourinho in April 2021.