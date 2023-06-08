Tyson Fury visits Rajadamnern Stadium the birthplace of Muay Thai

Tyson Fury is hailed as one of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era. He is undefeated in 34 professional bouts (winning 33 of them and drawing once). One of his most memorable fights was when he defeated the famed Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko on November 28, 2015. This made him the unified heavyweight champion of the world, winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles as well as The Ring magazine belt.

The Gypsy King’s visit to Rajadamnern Stadium marked the first time in 54 years in which a heavyweight champion of the world visited the birthplace of Muay Thai. The last visit by a heavyweight champion to Rajadamnern Stadium was by Rocky Marciano, a legendary American boxer who is undefeated in 49 fights. Rocky Marciano’s visit to Rajadamnern Stadium was as a referee in 1969.

Most recently, Rajadamnern Stadium has also played host to musicians, politicians, and businessmen from all over the world. Such names include Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; Jack Ma, the Chinese business magnate and founder of Alibaba Group; and Arctic Monkeys, the internationally-acclaimed indie rock band from England.



