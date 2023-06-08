Tyson Fury visits Rajadamnern Stadium the birthplace of Muay Thai
Tyson Fury, Heavyweight Champion of the World, generated a buzz by visiting Rajadamnern Stadium to watch Muay Thai at Rajadamnern Stadium on July 7, 2023.
Muay Thai is one of the world’s most renowned martial arts. No location in the world is more fitting for Muay Thai fights than the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium with over 78 years of history and Thailand’s first recognized boxing stadium. The venue honors the authenticity and integrity of Muay Thai with a traditional Wai Khru ceremony before the fight as well as a live band playing traditional music during the fights.
Tyson Fury, the unified heavyweight champion of the world from England, visited Rajadamnern Stadium. Khun Bank” Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, CEO of Global Sport Ventures Co. Ltd. (GSV), RWS President and the board director of Rajadamnern Stadium, warmly welcomed the Gypsy King as well as presented souvenirs, including custom-made Muay Thai shorts, to the 34-year-old champion. Today, one of the greatest heavyweight champions of the world got to experience true and authentic Muay Thai at the birthplace of Muay Thai, where he one day wishes to return.
Not only that, Tyson Fury got the opportunity to talk and take pictures with a living legend of Muay Thai in Buakaw Banchamek.
Tyson Fury is hailed as one of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era. He is undefeated in 34 professional bouts (winning 33 of them and drawing once). One of his most memorable fights was when he defeated the famed Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko on November 28, 2015. This made him the unified heavyweight champion of the world, winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles as well as The Ring magazine belt.
The Gypsy King’s visit to Rajadamnern Stadium marked the first time in 54 years in which a heavyweight champion of the world visited the birthplace of Muay Thai. The last visit by a heavyweight champion to Rajadamnern Stadium was by Rocky Marciano, a legendary American boxer who is undefeated in 49 fights. Rocky Marciano’s visit to Rajadamnern Stadium was as a referee in 1969.
Most recently, Rajadamnern Stadium has also played host to musicians, politicians, and businessmen from all over the world. Such names include Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; Jack Ma, the Chinese business magnate and founder of Alibaba Group; and Arctic Monkeys, the internationally-acclaimed indie rock band from England.