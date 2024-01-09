Candidates debate ahead of election for Football Association president

Warong, a former football player, expressed his intention to reform the structure, create value, and raise standards. He said he believes that the existing structure is unable to address the ongoing issues, leading to problems across various dimensions. Warong would also bring about changes to the structure to effectively resolve these issues and prevent further complications.

When asked about the policies that could be immediately implemented and show results in the first 100 days in office, Pauline responded, “Everything must be achievable. After that, the focus should be on improving the current national team and then gradually developing and nurturing talent across different age groups.”

Warong had different ideas. “Addressing the issues of the Thai League in terms of referees and creating genuine value for clubs,” he told the committee, while Komkrit specified, “Establishing a youth foundation, reforming youth competitions, aiming for the AFC Championship, and placing importance on futsal and beach soccer, ensuring athletes in those sports become sustainable professionals."

In his closing statement, Warong said: “Get it right... In the 7 years holding the position of the Thai League Secretary-General and my personal business over the past year, I have never abandoned you. I will not abandon you now."

Komkrit said: “When we write in the newspapers or speak on the radio, our voices are not loud enough. I am running for the position so that at least I have the opportunity to speak with individuals in the Thai football industry."

Pauline said, "If someone offers you small benefits in exchange for votes, it's time to look them in the eye and say, 'I cannot be bought’. But if you are someone who can be bought, don't go around proclaiming to everyone that you love Thai football. It's very embarrassing’.”

Pol.Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, the current Association president, has announced his resignation effective February 8. The Association will hold the election for a new president that same day.