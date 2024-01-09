Candidates debate ahead of election for Football Association president
Three of the five candidates vying for the position of president of the Football Association of Thailand participated in a debate on Monday at the Sports Authority of Thailand to present their visions for elevating Thai football ahead of the upcoming election scheduled for February 8.
Pauline Ngarmpring, Warong Thiuthas and Komkrit Napalai each spoke of their visions for the “Change Together” programme to develop Thai football. However, the frontrunner, Nualphan Lamsam, also known as Madam Pang, who manages the Thai national football team, did not participate and Thanasak Suraprasert, vice president of the Football Association of Thailand, sent a representative to attend in his place.
Under the debate rules, the order of response is determined by drawing lots, with each candidate given 3 minutes to
answer the questions.
The first question concerned the candidates' policies and visions for developing Thai football.
Komkrit, a former sports journalist, stated that he aimed to ensure equal rights for all football clubs and emphasised the need to address the existing bias towards larger teams in the governing structure. He also committed to making Thai football truly belong to the football community, advocating for the establishment of a comprehensive youth development system and allocating funds for extensive physical education teacher training to ensure the delivery of practical knowledge to students.
Pauline, who has a long-standing involvement in Thai football cheerleading, spoke of her commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and excellence in football. If elected, she would increase the economic value of Thai football, expand its market, and set goals for the number of spectators both in the stadiums and through television broadcasts. Additionally, she would establish a continuous youth development mechanism and create a new foundation for the ethical management of the Football Association.
Warong, a former football player, expressed his intention to reform the structure, create value, and raise standards. He said he believes that the existing structure is unable to address the ongoing issues, leading to problems across various dimensions. Warong would also bring about changes to the structure to effectively resolve these issues and prevent further complications.
When asked about the policies that could be immediately implemented and show results in the first 100 days in office, Pauline responded, “Everything must be achievable. After that, the focus should be on improving the current national team and then gradually developing and nurturing talent across different age groups.”
Warong had different ideas. “Addressing the issues of the Thai League in terms of referees and creating genuine value for clubs,” he told the committee, while Komkrit specified, “Establishing a youth foundation, reforming youth competitions, aiming for the AFC Championship, and placing importance on futsal and beach soccer, ensuring athletes in those sports become sustainable professionals."
In his closing statement, Warong said: “Get it right... In the 7 years holding the position of the Thai League Secretary-General and my personal business over the past year, I have never abandoned you. I will not abandon you now."
Komkrit said: “When we write in the newspapers or speak on the radio, our voices are not loud enough. I am running for the position so that at least I have the opportunity to speak with individuals in the Thai football industry."
Pauline said, "If someone offers you small benefits in exchange for votes, it's time to look them in the eye and say, 'I cannot be bought’. But if you are someone who can be bought, don't go around proclaiming to everyone that you love Thai football. It's very embarrassing’.”
Pol.Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, the current Association president, has announced his resignation effective February 8. The Association will hold the election for a new president that same day.