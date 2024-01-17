War Elephants triumph in 2023 Asian Cup opener

The match on Tuesday marks the second game for Masatada Ishii, appointed head coach of Thailand following Mano Pölking’s departure in November. The War Elephants are in Group F together with Kyrgyzstan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Before the match started, Thailand ranked 113th in the FIFA world rankings, while its rival was in 98th place. The War Elephants were also missing two important players, with both Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda out due to injury.

Thailand scored in the 14th minute but the goal was disallowed by VAR.

The Southeast Asian team took the lead in the 26th minute when Buriram’s United’s Supachai, the top scorer in the Thai League 2022-2023 season, tapped the ball into the goal after a shot by Thai winger Bordin Phala was saved.

The first half of the game ended with a score of 1-0 despite Kyrgyzstan having more ball possession at 56%.

Just three minutes into the second half, Supachai netted a goal after a deflected ball from a Kyrgyz defender moved towards him, making it 2-0.