Messi wins FIFA’s best men’s player award Aitana Bonmatí takes women’s prize

The 36-year-old Argentina star on Monday was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland — the same pair he beat for his eighth Ballon d’Or award last October.

Messi was not in attendance at Hammersmith Apollo theater in west London.

Moments later, World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí made it a clean sweep of awards. The 25-year-old Spain playmaker was named FIFA’s best women’s soccer player, building on her Ballon d’Or award last October, which followed a UEFA award in August.

And that was after she led Spain to World Cup glory and Barcelona to the Champions League title.