Thailand is only the third country in the world to organise the Doraemon Run

The event will kick off at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station on March 24.

The first Doraemon Run took place in 2015 at Sanchung Taipei Metropolitan Park in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Nearly 14,000 runners participated, coming from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, showing enthusiastic interest in the event. The second edition, named Doraemon Run Hong Kong, was held in 2016 to raise funds for the Hong Kong Angelman Syndrome Foundation. It garnered significant attention, with tickets selling out within one hour of opening.

The upcoming Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 by MCOT, marks the first time the event is held in Thailand and the third globally.

Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station is considered a suitable venue for hosting a big event due to its extensive space, spanning over 2,475 rai (396 hectares), and comprehensive facilities. The station is capable of accommodating more than 600,000 passengers per day, with an underground parking facility capable of accommodating over 1,600 vehicles.