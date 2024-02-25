Thailand is only the third country in the world to organise the Doraemon Run
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is collaborating with The Mass Communication Organization of Thailand (MCOT) to organise the “Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 by MCOT”.
The event will kick off at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station on March 24.
The first Doraemon Run took place in 2015 at Sanchung Taipei Metropolitan Park in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Nearly 14,000 runners participated, coming from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, showing enthusiastic interest in the event. The second edition, named Doraemon Run Hong Kong, was held in 2016 to raise funds for the Hong Kong Angelman Syndrome Foundation. It garnered significant attention, with tickets selling out within one hour of opening.
The upcoming Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 by MCOT, marks the first time the event is held in Thailand and the third globally.
Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station is considered a suitable venue for hosting a big event due to its extensive space, spanning over 2,475 rai (396 hectares), and comprehensive facilities. The station is capable of accommodating more than 600,000 passengers per day, with an underground parking facility capable of accommodating over 1,600 vehicles.
Moreover, it serves as a central transportation hub connecting journeys throughout Thailand, facilitating convenient and safe travel for participants.
The Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 by MCOT event will feature two distinct routes: the Family Fun Run covering a distance of 5 kilometres and the Mini Marathon spanning 10 kilometres. One of the unmissable highlights for everyone will be the close encounter with Doraemon and his friends.
Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to encounter the giant Doraemon balloon, standing over 10 metres tall, located in the grassy area near Gate 4.
At the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station, Doraemon fans will have the special opportunity to encounter 20 Doraemon character models, ready for delightful photo sessions throughout the event area.
In addition to Bangkok, there will be runs in Chonburi on May 11, Nakhon Ratchasima on June 14, Phuket on September 15, and Chiang Mai on November 23.
Each province will have its unique route. In Chiang Mai, the run will take place in the Night Safari, a large nocturnal zoo. In Phuket, it starts at the Saphan Hin Park and passes through the Old Town. In Nakhon Ratchasima, the run commences at the Thao Suranari Monument. As for Chonburi, the route runs along the Pattaya Beach during the night.
The Doraemon Run Thailand 2024 by MCOT will kick off at the first station on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are now on sale, priced at 750 baht for adults and 450 baht for children (aged 12 and under).
At each running location, the sports shirt, commemorative medal, and limited edition Doraemon plush toy for the event will vary, offering participants unique experiences at each venue.