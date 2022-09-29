Famous Phuket veg fest underway

The history of the festival in Phuket particularly dates back to 1800, when the province was inhabited mostly by Chinese miners.

Around that time, an epidemic, which spread in Kathu town, claimed the lives of many people, including members of an opera troupe from China.

The troupe decided to lead locals in abstaining from eating meat and diligently prayed to the gods for nine days and nine nights in the hope of finding a cure.

Their efforts paid off, with infected troupe members recovering from the epidemic. This led to great curiosity among the locals, who turned believers.