Nong Bua Lamphu massacre sheds light on Thailand’s failed police reform

Many might wonder why the Thai police are so hated and derided by the majority of the public. Ordinary Thais understand this very well since they can recall heinous crimes committed by the police themselves. The front pages of national newspapers have reported on drug smuggling, rape, murder and serious corruption being practised by police officers. Now we can add the October 6 massacre. Some might say the perpetrator was an ex-cop but this is not clear. Consider that he killed and maimed children and other innocent people on the day he appeared in court on a drug-related matter to which he had never confessed, claiming that all but one amphetamine pill found in his room actually belonged to his wife. When people say he was fired from the force, we need to scrutinise if he was actually being disciplined and on what charge. Normally if when someone is disciplined for criminal misconduct, the police disciplinary committee has to wait for the court verdict before taking action. This is because in serious cases, the committee must use the court verdict as guidance. So, calling him an ex-officer may only be a way of diverting condemnation away from the police as a whole.

Another weird thing happened when several media outlets reported that the officer in question committed the murders under the influence of drugs, without any proof from the coroner or medical personnel. I contacted several news editors about this and asked them this unverified news could be spread across the country? Media outlets race against one another to get the news out, but they often forget the importance of accuracy. I like the BBC’s motto that ‘”trust is earned” and “accuracy is more important than speed”. However, another international news agency, CNN, violated journalistic ethics when trespassed on the crime scene, earning condemnation from many Thais.

I would like to see this tragic incident become the last. But for that to happen, everyone concerned would need to be brave enough to accept a large number of “rotten apples” must be eradicated from the police force once and for all. We need to examine its personnel administration system to find out the source of the rot. Attempts to tone down the incident or sweep the mess under the carpet are not good idea. Worse still, they indicate bad intentions and show that police apologists have no love for their organisation at all. Many police are defending themselves by blaming intervention in the force by external factors such as politicians. But the truth is that the more you hide yourself in the dark or prevent oversight by outsiders, the more you have to hide.

I will keep repeating this point: we do not need any new reform plan or any reform committee for the police, period.

Amorn Wanichwiwatana, DPhil (Oxon), is a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.