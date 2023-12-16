The Thai government's first few months and the challenges it faces

Some observers say it may appear this way because this government has not had a “honeymoon period” with the media or the public, as enjoyed by its predecessors.

Some of the problems it faces were inherited from its predecessor, such as slow economic growth and lingering political conflicts, while some may stem from its own policies, based on the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s electoral promises.

The most prominent and controversial policy is the plan to hand out 10,000 baht in digital money to all Thai citizens aged 16 and over.

After being hit with severe criticism about the scheme’s potential negative impact on the economy, the government has now altered some of the details.

The latest version released by the Finance Ministry excludes people who earn more than 70,000 baht a month or have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.

Still, some 50 million Thais will be eligible for the handout and an estimated 500 billion baht in state funds will be required to implement the policy.

Despite the prime minister’s eagerness to start the handouts as early as February, the scheme has been stalled as government leaders are afraid it may violate laws relevant to state budgeting and finance.

The Finance Ministry only recently submitted its query about the handout scheme to the government’s legal advisory agency, the Council of State.