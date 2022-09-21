TAT joined hands with TikTok launching a unique campaign "New Style Trip"

Nithee Seeprae; the Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chanida Khlaiphan; the Head of Public Policy-Thailand of TikTok, and Khuean - Pataradanai Setsuwan; a famous influencer, have participated in a live-streaming press conference broadcasted through YouTube Channel: Amazing Thailand.

Nithee said that the outbreak of Covid-19 in the past 2-3 years is the main factor accelerating a change in innovation and technology, especially in digital technology that has played an important role in the tourism industry.

TAT has foreseen the importance of utilizing digital technology to drive the tourism industry, in order to meet the demand of the new generation's lifestyle and encourage efficient domestic tourism.

For that reason, TAT has joined hands with TikTok, a popular social media platform, and signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to digitize Songkran traditions and festivals; creatively supporting Thai cultures with online technology.

TAT has cooperated with TikTok to launch a campaign named "New Style Trip" in order to create a tourism trend through a microblogging platform (pictures or short videos).

Tourists can use TikTok as a medium to present videos of tourist attractions or create videos showing their unique-styled trips. Participants will get a chance to win accommodation packages worth more than 300,000 baht.

Not only will the campaign promote tourist attractions to be more well-known, but it will also stimulate and drive the economy in the tourism industry.