TAT joined hands with TikTok launching a unique campaign "New Style Trip"
The campaign aims to encourage Thai tourists to present new tourist attractions or individual-styled trips through TikTok and get a chance to win accommodation packages over Thailand worth more than 300,000 baht.
Nithee Seeprae; the Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chanida Khlaiphan; the Head of Public Policy-Thailand of TikTok, and Khuean - Pataradanai Setsuwan; a famous influencer, have participated in a live-streaming press conference broadcasted through YouTube Channel: Amazing Thailand.
Nithee said that the outbreak of Covid-19 in the past 2-3 years is the main factor accelerating a change in innovation and technology, especially in digital technology that has played an important role in the tourism industry.
TAT has foreseen the importance of utilizing digital technology to drive the tourism industry, in order to meet the demand of the new generation's lifestyle and encourage efficient domestic tourism.
For that reason, TAT has joined hands with TikTok, a popular social media platform, and signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to digitize Songkran traditions and festivals; creatively supporting Thai cultures with online technology.
TAT has cooperated with TikTok to launch a campaign named "New Style Trip" in order to create a tourism trend through a microblogging platform (pictures or short videos).
Tourists can use TikTok as a medium to present videos of tourist attractions or create videos showing their unique-styled trips. Participants will get a chance to win accommodation packages worth more than 300,000 baht.
Not only will the campaign promote tourist attractions to be more well-known, but it will also stimulate and drive the economy in the tourism industry.
Chanida said that apart from being a platform providing entertainment to billion of people over the world, TikTok's creative power has also created many positive impacts on society through communities of people who share the same interests.
Travelling is one of the growing comminutes on TikTok with more than 1.6 billion views in the hashtag #เที่ยว and more than 575 million views in the hashtag #เที่ยวไทย.
Other travelling-related hashtags have also seen a growth spurt such as solo travelling, travelling with a partner, travelling with friends, idle trips, or tourist attraction-related hashtags.
The cooperation with TAT for the hashtag #เที่ยวแบบใหม่สไตล์คุณ (New Style Trip) has achieved grand success with more than 28.5 million views in only two weeks after the campaign was launched.
Not only does the extremely-satisfying growth rate of this hashtag help spread the users' awareness, but it also helps inspire various new ideas to create content for retelling a new aspect of each trip.
Plus, it also strengthens the travelling community on TikTok. We genuinely wish that this cooperation with TAT will be a part to help stimulate the tourism industry and encourage domestic tourism among Thai people, all the while sharing a new aspect of each tourist attraction by creating fun content on TikTok. The campaign #ท่องเที่ยวไทยสไตล์ใหม่ (New Style Trip) by TAT will lead to more fun challenges in other campaigns in the future.
Moreover, the campaign also invites Khuean, a popular influencer on TikTok to join in the campaign "New Style Trip" and encourage all tourists to create fun video content presenting any tourist attraction or tourism activity in your style under the concept of "New Style Trip".
Anyone can participate in the campaign by posting a video on your TikTok with the hashtag #เที่ยวแบบใหม่สไตล์คุณ to get a chance to win 32 accommodation packages worth more than 300,000 baht.
Join in the fun from today to 25 September 2022 only. The winner announcement will be on 29 September 2022. The committee will award videos that brilliantly present a creative idea while following the rules. The judgement of the board is final.
