JobsDB advises burnouts to focus on developing in-demand skills
Aside from learning new skills for the right opportunity, we can avoid burnout by increasing happiness at work by identifying the source of the burnout and starting something new.
Burnout is a term that many modern workers are familiar with. Some people are experiencing it right now, while others may have already gone through it.
Burnout frequently has a negative impact on work performance, daily life, relationships with family and coworkers, and so on.
Workers who are burned out may become discouraged and lose motivation.
JobsDB, Asia’s leading job portal, encourages new generation workers to rekindle their passion for work. JobsDB educates them on burnout and provides advice on how to change their perspectives and attitudes while learning new skills, so they make the most of their time and overcome burnout.
As a result, they would be armed with new knowledge and skills for a new job opportunity.
Burnout is common for people of all ages
The term "burnout" conjures up images of long-term workers' conditions. However, burnout affects workers of all ages, from first jobbers to supervisors and senior executives. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including an inability to manage things that affect your work, such as your work schedule or assignments, a sense of not belonging at work, not sharing the same goals as the organization, not being given the opportunity to do the job you are good at, being overlooked, and the classic work-life imbalance.
These factors contribute to performance delays, mental stress, and a loss of self-confidence and trust in the organization, all of which impact your performance.
The crisis shed light on myriad hidden opportunities
The pandemic has been a global crisis in recent years, causing immeasurable losses to countries worldwide. Many businesses have had to downsize or even close, while workers have been laid off and forced to look for new jobs in vain. It is not surprising that these workers are more likely than ever to give up and become burned out.
However, we couldn't deny that the Covid-19 crisis also created new opportunities for many businesses and exponential growth in the demand for high-skilled workers.
Duangporn Promon, Managing Director of Jobs DB Recruitment (Thailand) Limited, said, “According to JobsDB Thailand Salary Report 2022 distributed on JobsDB (Thailand) platform, Computer/IT industry has been the industry with the highest number of job ads posted.
With the most job openings across all industries, Sales/Marketing was the most in-demand job function.
Several job functions in Thailand experienced salary increases as a result of the increased demand. Computer/IT, Sales & Customer service, Marketing & PR, Education and Beauty, and Health & Fitness were among them.
Various measures enacted to control the epidemic, business activity restrictions, and abrupt termination of employment caused entrepreneurs and workers to place a greater emphasis on job and financial security.
As a result, workforces worldwide are developing in-demand digital skills as they seek new opportunities in industries or job functions with high growth potential.
According to the "Decoding Digital Talent" survey of over 9,000 digital workers from various countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Denmark, and Thailand, 63 per cent of digital workers want better job opportunities, while 49 per cent want a new challenge.
Duangporn adds, "Although the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) found that the national unemployment rate is relatively low this year, it is interesting that the number of workers experiencing burnout is increasing. However, we would like workers to recognize burnout as a common occurrence. We hope they use the JobsDB survey results to look for opportunities to develop skills and qualifications for a more stable job in terms of organizational growth and future compensation."
Developing skills and seeking inspiration to overcome burnout
In an era of constant change and adaptation, struggling with burnout is not the best option.
For example, setting a new goal, finding new inspiration and challenge, creating a positive environment, travelling to a new destination, or discovering a new hobby. This could eventually lead to a successful new career.