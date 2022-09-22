JobsDB advises burnouts to focus on developing in-demand skills

Burnout is a term that many modern workers are familiar with. Some people are experiencing it right now, while others may have already gone through it.

Burnout frequently has a negative impact on work performance, daily life, relationships with family and coworkers, and so on.

Workers who are burned out may become discouraged and lose motivation.

JobsDB, Asia’s leading job portal, encourages new generation workers to rekindle their passion for work. JobsDB educates them on burnout and provides advice on how to change their perspectives and attitudes while learning new skills, so they make the most of their time and overcome burnout.

As a result, they would be armed with new knowledge and skills for a new job opportunity.

Burnout is common for people of all ages

The term "burnout" conjures up images of long-term workers' conditions. However, burnout affects workers of all ages, from first jobbers to supervisors and senior executives. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including an inability to manage things that affect your work, such as your work schedule or assignments, a sense of not belonging at work, not sharing the same goals as the organization, not being given the opportunity to do the job you are good at, being overlooked, and the classic work-life imbalance.