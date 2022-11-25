Banpu NEXT and MAT mesmerised by winner of 31st J-MAT Award for Smart e-TukTuk

Electric vehicles are not just a trend. Rather, they are the future of modern mobility in which the world is gearing towards the goal of becoming smart cities and Net-Zero emissions. Banpu NEXT and MAT, therefore, join hands to inspire and encourage young people to broaden their experience and to be aware of the importance of the new approach to transportation.

With that said, Banpu NEXT's "Smart e-TukTuk and service platform" was transformed into a challenge at the 31st J-MAT Award in which entries were submitted by a total of 239 teams from 69 institutions nationwide.

Throughout the contest, young participants had an opportunity to sharpen their critical thinking, planning, marketing strategy, identifying people's pain points and analyzing needs of the target groups as well as professional marketing and budget allocation, risk management and future business plans. The contest allowed them to develop a new business plan as if they were professional entrepreneurs or startup operators.

This year's contest was the first-time university students from various institutes were allowed to participate.

Here they worked as a team and incorporated various expertise and their own potentials into the development of creative New S-curve business plans which cover the first to the last process of the business.