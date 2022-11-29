ABeam points out the benefits of Data Democratization

As businesses grow, the data that organizations and enterprises created, stored, utilized, and accumulated over the course of their transaction expands.

Data is as useful as its management, and one way to maximize the use of data is to make it available and accessible to as many staff as possible to reap its best potential.

Traditionally, data is stored separately and managed, segment by segment, with its own IT or specialist team. When a need for data arises, a staff member usually makes a request to the relevant party which could take a while to respond.

And in some cases of overloading work for IT talents, the response to such request may arrive too late or not at all. Democratization of data, which is the practice of making data accessible to all in a user-friendly manner, is one approach to tackling this problem.

Technological research centre Gartner identified data democratization as one of the top tech trends of the decade. Data democratization is the ability for digital information to be accessible to the average end user.

The goal of data democratization is to allow non-specialists to be able to gather and analyze data without requiring outside help. Essentially, it is a process that enables everybody within an organization to access and understand their data in order to make better data-driven decisions and therefore create growth and long-term success for the organization.