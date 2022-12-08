Banpu NEXT and PlanetComm team up to expand smart safety platform
Smart energy provider Banpu NEXT has signed a memorandum of understanding with digital technology provider PlanetComm to jointly expand its smart safety platform.
The platform provides data analytics and energy management solutions and numerous other features to help businesses improve security and performance. It also provides users with swift updates about developments in Thailand’s digital economy.
Thailand has seen an increase in both Thai and international tourists following the country's reopening starting from the middle of this year.
At the same time, the country is heading towards the development of Smart City. Recently, the government has approved a total of 30 locations in 23 provinces as designated Smart Cities and is pushing for Smart City development, resulting in the rising demands for smart city technology and solutions. These technology and solutions are key for 7 Smart City development areas which are Smart Environment, Smart Energy, Smart Economy, Smart Living, Smart Governance, Smart People and Smart Mobility.
Banpu NEXT and PlanetComm are therefore committed to driving forward the use of digital platform for city management especially in terms of safety, not to mention making the city more livable and boosting the country's economy
Mr. Sinon Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., said, "Banpu NEXT and PlanetComm share a similar business vision to use high-performance solutions and expertise from each organization in support of Thailand's Smart City development and to promote digital economy.
The success of Phuket Smart City is a solid proof of a long-term strategic partnership between Banpu NEXT and PlanetComm in response to the expansion of Smart City across the country. The collaboration will enhance the capability of each organization to offer good and helpful solutions for people in the society and to serve as a much-needed assistance for the sustainable development of Smart City."
"With that said, Banpu NEXT introduces "Smart Safety Platform", an end-to-end security solution that connects and allows seamless operations between hardware, software, and digital platform. Importantly, data collected by the Smart Safety Platform will be analyzed and processed by AI and IoT and will be sent to War Room in real-time for officials' planning and management via both website and mobile application.
Mr. Prapat Rathlertkarn, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Communications Asia PLC., said "PlanetComm has offered technology and hardware system in support of city development in various areas. One of the flagship projects is Phuket Smart City which is carried out in partnership with Banpu NEXT. We incorporated our safety devices and Banpu NEXT's Smart Safety Platform for the improvement of Thalang Road and Rommanee Alley, Phuket City Municipality and Laem Phromthep to be safer and much more livable.
"We are confident that the platform will help with the development of smart city in various locations given its customizable features and ability to fix pain points". Mr. Sinon concluded.