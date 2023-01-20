DHL Express kicks off 2023 with Top Employer achievement for Asia Pacific

DHL Express also wrapped up 2022 with more than 50 HR awards won by individual national companies. These include recognitions for workplaces celebrating diversity while creating a positive and happy environment. The accolades are also aligned with the company's annual Employee Opinion Survey. Employees gave a score of 97 out of 100 for "Employee Engagement", indicating their overall satisfaction with the company.

"This is great news to start the new year," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "The Top Employer recognition is a massive pat on the back for all of us. I am also incredibly proud of our team and the number of awards they have won. We've always focused on our people's well-being and will continue to do so."

Investing in people and providing development opportunities

Each year, DHL Express invests more than EUR300 ( 10,663 baht )per employee to ensure they have access to learning and career development opportunities. To foster a sense of belonging and enable leadership development is the internal training initiative "Certified", where employees gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform their job competently.