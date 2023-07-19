CISSA introduces newly launched medical wellness resort

This extraordinary hotel features 353 luxurious rooms of various styles, complete with top-notch facilities and services that promise an unmatched vacation experience.

Going beyond exceptional accommodations, the hotel takes great pride in introducing "Plenary Wellness," a patient-centred healthcare sanctuary dedicated to achieving holistic perfection.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish Phuket and Thailand as the foremost medical wellness hub in the Asean, solidifying their position as a high-end health resort destination.

Autthanop Pandkamnerd, Chief Executive Officer of CISSA Group said, "We provide premium health and beauty services, exceptional room service, and facilities. The soft opening of our health and beauty rejuvenation centre has received significant attention. With an initial investment of over 70 million baht and spanning an area of 500 square meters, we recognize the significant potential to expand this project within our expertise in the investment property business model."