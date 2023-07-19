CISSA introduces newly launched medical wellness resort
CISSA Group, Thailand's leading investment property developer, unveiled the grand opening of "World-Class Wellness" at Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket.
This extraordinary hotel features 353 luxurious rooms of various styles, complete with top-notch facilities and services that promise an unmatched vacation experience.
Going beyond exceptional accommodations, the hotel takes great pride in introducing "Plenary Wellness," a patient-centred healthcare sanctuary dedicated to achieving holistic perfection.
This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish Phuket and Thailand as the foremost medical wellness hub in the Asean, solidifying their position as a high-end health resort destination.
Autthanop Pandkamnerd, Chief Executive Officer of CISSA Group said, "We provide premium health and beauty services, exceptional room service, and facilities. The soft opening of our health and beauty rejuvenation centre has received significant attention. With an initial investment of over 70 million baht and spanning an area of 500 square meters, we recognize the significant potential to expand this project within our expertise in the investment property business model."
Under the management of Wyndham Hotel Group, boasting over 9,000 hotels worldwide, Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket seamlessly combines convenience and elegance. With an impressive occupancy rate of up to 90%, the hotel welcomes guests to an opulent ambience in its lavishly designed lobby, where attentive receptionists provide impeccable service.
The hotel offers 353 rooms, including spacious standard deluxe rooms spanning 41 square meters and studio suites with pool access spanning 64 square meters.
The hotel offers a wide range of amenities for guests seeking premium leisure experiences. The stunning swimming pool complex, nestled in a beautiful garden, features ten interconnected pools.
Guests can enjoy delectable all-day dining international and Thai cuisine at the four restaurants, bars, and nightly entertainment.
A fitness centre, Coco Sea Spa, and various health and beauty facilities are also available.
The highlight is Plenary Wellness, which provides comprehensive, holistic treatments, completing the hotel's perfection.
Dr Thiti Samuthrat, the Managing Director of Plenary Wellness, said, "We aim to tackle modern individuals' challenges and demands while promoting overall well-being in body, mind, and emotions. We also provide a variety of beauty programs that are carefully administered by our team of renowned doctors and specialists, guaranteeing the utmost adherence to the highest medical standards throughout the entire process."
Plenary Wellness offers 4 health and beauty services:
- Physiotherapy: Provides services with modern physical therapy technology like Shockwave Therapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Electrical Stimulation Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Kinesio Tape (K-Tape), and more.
- Anti-aging: Provide excellent care services, including individually designed rehabilitation programs and specialized vitamin formulas.
- Aesthetics: Safe treatments for youthful skin, including Botox, Mesotherapy, and Fillers.
- Health Check-Ups: Comprehensive screenings for allergies, heavy metal substances, and disease prevention.
Plenary Wellness is developed in phases, with Phase 2 dedicated to comprehensive healthcare services for both men and women programs.
Phase 3 advances the initiative in the data study phase, backed by a total investment of approximately 300 million baht, emphasizing the commitment to an exceptional wellness experience.
Alongside the wellness facilities, the hotel plans a captivating Sky Bar Roof Top, seamlessly connecting the buildings. This venue offers guests an unforgettable experience, with breathtaking views, delectable cuisine, and special drinks throughout the night, enhancing their stay with enchantment.
Situated alongside the breathtaking Andaman Sea, Nai Harn Beach has earned its well-deserved recognition as one of the top-ranked beaches according to Trip Advisor.
This idyllic location provides tourists with a picturesque and serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Adjacent to the beach is the Nai Harn swamp and a spacious public park, popular among locals for activities like running and cycling.
Just 18 km from the old town, it enjoys proximity to renowned Phuket beaches such as Rawai Beach, Promthep Cape, Kata Beach, Karon Beach, and Patong Beach. Conveniently accessible from Phuket International Airport, located 45 km away, it ensures a smooth journey for travelers seeking its serene beauty.
"At Wyndham Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket, we will provide our guests with an amazing experience, top-notch service, and everything they need. We want our visitors to have the ultimate 5-star luxury resort getaway by the stunning Andaman seaside. Our goal is for guests to leave feeling refreshed, both in body and mind, with a glowing, youthful look. Our services help them fully embrace life, inside and out, and leave feeling completely recharged," said Autthanop.