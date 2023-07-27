Areeya Property to create “nature in the city”

The grand opening of the project took place between 22 and 23 July at COMO Bonatica II’s sale gallery, with the first 10 prospective buyers who book and pay to receive a set of trees from the Garden Atlas store, valued at 10,000 baht and deck chairs.

Located in Bangna, the tropical-styled development project has 104 units starting at 6.99 million baht.

The houses are built with environmentally sustainable materials, and this is Areeya Property’s first project with solar panels installed for free on every unit’s roof to save power and help alleviate global warming.