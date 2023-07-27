Areeya Property to create “nature in the city”
The Areeya Property invites city dwellers to live in a tropical-style city-centre forest and to “craft their own nature” with the COMO Botanica II project, built in the urban botanical style, blending greenery with living spaces.
The grand opening of the project took place between 22 and 23 July at COMO Bonatica II’s sale gallery, with the first 10 prospective buyers who book and pay to receive a set of trees from the Garden Atlas store, valued at 10,000 baht and deck chairs.
Located in Bangna, the tropical-styled development project has 104 units starting at 6.99 million baht.
The houses are built with environmentally sustainable materials, and this is Areeya Property’s first project with solar panels installed for free on every unit’s roof to save power and help alleviate global warming.
The company said that it will offer buyers a special box prepared by the COMO Botanica II. Every item is full of functions for exploring the house. This includes binoculars, a thermos, a compass, seeds, and a gardening set.
Areeya Property created the COMO Botanica II development project to satisfy the need for green spaces among city-dwelling families. The project emphasises design that makes homes feel close to nature, built in a tropical style in all corners within and outside the house. The clubhouse and common areas of the project are also designed like a tropical resort, allowing families to create their activities freely. They can garden or camp in their backyards.