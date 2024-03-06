Thailand affirms commitment to green future as host of Korat Expo 2029
The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has approved the rights for Thailand, a registered candidate, to host the 2029 International Horticultural Expo or “Korat Expo 2029.”
The approval will position Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, as a hub of innovation and sustainability in the horticultural industry under the theme “Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future.”
Scheduled between November 10, 2029, and February 28, 2030, this A1-level Korat Expo 2029 is forecast to attract 2.6-4 million visitors.
The proposed theme for Korat Expo 2029, "Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future," is set to spotlight Thailand's natural marvels, cultural diversity, and expertise in sustainable horticultural and agricultural technologies.
Earlier in 2006, Thailand hosted a horticultural expo in Chiang Mai, the first global exposition in the country’s northern region, and was awarded a gold medal for outstanding achievement.
The announcement of the approved rights for Nakhon Ratchasima as a host destination was made during the Spring Meeting 2024 of AIPH in Doha, Qatar on March 6, 2024. The Thai team attending the meeting to make a final round of the country presentation was represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Nakhon Ratchasima province and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). Following the approval of AIPH, Thailand is required to make the submission to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for consideration and complete approval in becoming a Certified License Host of the A1 Level Exposition.
Sira Swangsilpa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar, and chief of the Thai team, said the Royal Thai Government was fully committed to ensuring the success of the upcoming Expo in 2029 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, locally known as "Korat", serving as a gateway to the northeastern region, because of its several advantages like its historical significance, agricultural prowess, and rich biodiversity.
Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, a host organisation, underscored Thailand's strategic emphasis on agricultural and horticultural advancement as a fundamental pillar of the national strategy. Presenting the Korat Expo as an international platform to showcase inventive horticultural methods that merge contemporary technologies with traditional wisdom, he concluded optimistically on a greener future.
As the host city, Sayam Sirimongkol, Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, said “We are poised to welcome global visitors to our city, showcasing the cultural richness of Thailand intertwined with our vision for a greener and more sustainable future. The Expo will revolutionise our cityscape, positioning Korat as a model city for green innovation.”
Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, an organisation supporting the bid, accentuated the enduring legacy and economic benefits expected from the Expo: “Korat Expo 2029 is primed to be a milestone event, driving substantial economic, social and natural gains. It aligns well with AIPH’s core value to champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. In this connection, TCEB would like to thank concerned parties in all sectors for their roles – Horticultural Science Society of Thailand, Nakhonratchasima Chamber of Commerce, The Federation of Thai Industries, Nakhon Ratchasima Chapter, Tourism Council of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khao Yai Tourism Association, Nakhonratchasima Rajabhat University and the private sector in the province”