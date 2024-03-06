  Thailand affirms commitment to green future as host of Korat Expo 2029

The approval will position Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, as a hub of innovation and sustainability in the horticultural industry under the theme “Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future.”

Scheduled between November 10, 2029, and February 28, 2030, this A1-level Korat Expo 2029 is forecast to attract 2.6-4 million visitors.

The proposed theme for Korat Expo 2029, "Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future," is set to spotlight Thailand's natural marvels, cultural diversity, and expertise in sustainable horticultural and agricultural technologies.

Earlier in 2006, Thailand hosted a horticultural expo in Chiang Mai, the first global exposition in the country’s northern region, and was awarded a gold medal for outstanding achievement.