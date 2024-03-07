WHA Group, Daiwa House open "DPL Vietnam Minh Quang" logistics facility

The “DPL Vietnam Minh Quang” project

The “DPL Vietnam Minh Quang” project is a joint venture project by WHA Group and Daiwa House. It is a single-story building with a site area of 70,109 sqm and a total floor area of 42,330 sqm. This facility has direct access to the main road, Asian Highway No. 14, and is within 40 km of Hanoi City, making it an excellent location as a delivery base for Hanoi City. In addition, it is about 54 km to Noi Bai International Airport, the largest international airport in Northern Vietnam, and about 80 km to the trading port “Hai Phong Port”, which grants a suitable location for importing and exporting purposes.

In addition to the fact that the area around this facility is an area with a concentration of industrial parks, more than 90 Japanese companies are operating in the area, and demand is expected for this facility to be used by manufacturing and other companies operating in the area to store raw materials and products.

Business potential in Vietnam

Vietnam's population growth and economic growth have continued for decades, and real GDP growth is expected to exceed 5% in 2023. In addition, many countries and regions have concluded free trade agreements and economic partnership agreements, and international trade is thriving, more than 2,300 Japanese companies are operating in the country, and further development is expected in the future.

In addition, Hanoi, the capital city in Northern Vietnam, is the second largest economic city in terms of population after Ho Chi Minh City in Southern Vietnam. It is an area where market expansion and economic development are expected in the future due to the development of the transportation network in central Vietnam and the increase in the city's population.