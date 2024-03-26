Fujifilm’s portable X-ray system selected by Raks Thai Foundation to support Thailand’s Maetuen Hospital in proactive TB screenings in rural district of Omkoi
As part of Raks Thai Foundation’s mission to end TB, a local hospital has received Fujifilm’s portable X-ray system. This initiative aims to extend healthcare services to more vulnerable communities.
Bangkok, 25 March 2024 – FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd. announces that Fujifilm's portable X-ray system "FDR Xair System" has been selected by Raks Thai Foundation, a member of CARE International, through the purchase program of the Global Fund. This selection is part of a critical mission aimed at ending TB in Thailand, with the ultimate goal of ending TB. The mission focuses on actively screening at-risk and vulnerable communities with limited access to healthcare. As part of its ongoing project "Stop TB and AIDS through RRTTPR year 2024-26 (STAR 2024-26)," the Foundation recently provided Maetuen Hospital with one of Fujifilm's portable X-ray systems purchased through the Global Fund. Over the years, FUJIFILM (Thailand) and the Raks Thai Foundation have collaborated to raise awareness about the importance of active screenings in the fight against TB in Thailand. The hospital intends to utilize the new equipment to reach all at-risk populations who have become disengaged from the healthcare system. Additionally, plans are underway for annual screenings of 1,500 at-risk people from all 70,000 residents of Omkoi.
In 2022, tuberculosis claimed a total of 1.3 million lives, as reported in TB Global Report 2023 by WHO. In Thailand, classified as a high-burden TB country, tuberculosis continues to pose a significant public health challenge, resulting in 12,000-14,000 TB-related deaths annually. Due to limited access to screenings, many TB cases in Thailand remain unreported or undiagnosed.
Ms. Nipa Chomphupa, Program Coordinator – Health Program (North of Thailand), Raks Thai Foundation says, “Operating under the mission "Stop TB and AIDS through RRTTPR year 2024-26 (STAR 2024-26)", Raks Thai Foundation focuses on helping migrant populations and other vulnerable groups lacking access to healthcare across 19 provinces. Chiang Mai Province alone hosts approximately 200,000 migrant workers, with around 80,000 being legally registered. However, reaching the target vulnerable migrant population remains challenging due to their limited engagement with the healthcare system. Notably, a significant portion of Omkoi's population comprises migrants and unregistered people. Moreover, another mission of Raks Thai Foundation under STAR 2024-26 is to end HIV/AIDS among people who use drugs, who are considered at risk for tuberculosis infection. Collaborating with Maetuen Hospital in Omkoi District is paramount to our mission. Many of the TB-risk groups require on-site screenings, including migrants and those using drugs. Raks Thai Foundation obtained approval from The Global Fund to acquire a portable X-ray system named FDR Xair System, equipped with AI technology supporting doctors’ diagnosis, to enhance the outcomes of proactive TB patient search operations. We have donated this equipment to Maetuen Hospital to extend our reach into communities, enabling early detection of tuberculosis and increasing opportunities for timely treatment.”
Dr. Thanachol Wonghirundecha, Director of Maetuen Hospital, explains the challenge in reaching vulnerable groups, saying, “Maetuen Hospital serves two subdistricts within the Omkoi District—Mae Tuen and Mon Chong—caring for a population of approximately 16,500 individuals. Situated approximately 270 kilometers from the center of Chiang Mai, reaching Omkoi requires a three-hour journey through mountainous terrain. These areas are home to several individuals with opium addiction and HIV patients, both of whom face a higher risk of tuberculosis infection compared to the general population. Accessing screenings and medical care poses a significant challenge for these communities. Recognizing this, the hospital has engaged in discussions with the Raks Thai Foundation and sought support for equipment to expand outreach efforts. Through this collaboration, we have received an ultra-portable X-ray system (FDR Xair System) with AI capabilities, enabling us to reach a larger number of individuals. In 2024, our goal is to extend our services to all at-risk communities and expand our reach to annually screen 1,500 individuals from the entire population of 70,000 residents in Omkoi.
Central to the mission is the utilization of Fujifilm's X-ray system, accredited by The Global Fund for its standardized quality and suitability to the needs of medical personnel. "We take pride in contributing to the fight against TB through our X-ray technology," says Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "Early diagnosis is pivotal in TB treatment, and the portable X-ray system ‘FDR Xair System’ offers the mobility, and speed required for effective on-site screenings. The X-ray machine is lightweight and compact, weighing approximately 3.5 kg. It operates without the need for a power source, thanks to its built-in battery. Fujifilm is dedicated to advancing medical innovations that have a meaningful impact on people's lives. Aligned with its new group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles,’ the company reaffirms its commitment to being an integral part of supporting medical personnel in their mission to end TB and deliver timely treatment for this preventable disease. Through this dedication, Fujifilm aims to create a healthier world that gives people reasons to smile.