Fujifilm’s portable X-ray system selected by Raks Thai Foundation to support Thailand’s Maetuen Hospital in proactive TB screenings in rural district of Omkoi

Dr. Thanachol Wonghirundecha, Director of Maetuen Hospital, explains the challenge in reaching vulnerable groups, saying, “Maetuen Hospital serves two subdistricts within the Omkoi District—Mae Tuen and Mon Chong—caring for a population of approximately 16,500 individuals. Situated approximately 270 kilometers from the center of Chiang Mai, reaching Omkoi requires a three-hour journey through mountainous terrain. These areas are home to several individuals with opium addiction and HIV patients, both of whom face a higher risk of tuberculosis infection compared to the general population. Accessing screenings and medical care poses a significant challenge for these communities. Recognizing this, the hospital has engaged in discussions with the Raks Thai Foundation and sought support for equipment to expand outreach efforts. Through this collaboration, we have received an ultra-portable X-ray system (FDR Xair System) with AI capabilities, enabling us to reach a larger number of individuals. In 2024, our goal is to extend our services to all at-risk communities and expand our reach to annually screen 1,500 individuals from the entire population of 70,000 residents in Omkoi.

Central to the mission is the utilization of Fujifilm's X-ray system, accredited by The Global Fund for its standardized quality and suitability to the needs of medical personnel. "We take pride in contributing to the fight against TB through our X-ray technology," says Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "Early diagnosis is pivotal in TB treatment, and the portable X-ray system ‘FDR Xair System’ offers the mobility, and speed required for effective on-site screenings. The X-ray machine is lightweight and compact, weighing approximately 3.5 kg. It operates without the need for a power source, thanks to its built-in battery. Fujifilm is dedicated to advancing medical innovations that have a meaningful impact on people's lives. Aligned with its new group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles,’ the company reaffirms its commitment to being an integral part of supporting medical personnel in their mission to end TB and deliver timely treatment for this preventable disease. Through this dedication, Fujifilm aims to create a healthier world that gives people reasons to smile.