Petrol and gasohol prices fall by 0.75 baht today

Fuel prices in Bangkok were adjusted today after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a 0.75-baht-per-litre reduction for petrol and gasohol products.

The new prices took effect from 5am on June 17, 2026. Diesel prices remain unchanged.

The announced prices are retail prices in Bangkok and do not include local maintenance tax.

PTT prices today

Diesel B20: 33.80 baht/litre

Diesel: 38.80 baht/litre

Gasohol E85: 31.29 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 35.35 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 39.98 baht/litre

Gasohol 95: 40.35 baht/litre

Petrol: 49.94 baht/litre

Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht/litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht/litre

Bangchak prices today