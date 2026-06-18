US and Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement, but Trump says he could still resume attacks

At their summit in Evian-les-Bains, the leaders of France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Italy, Canada and the United States welcomed the agreement, but made clear that negotiations should go beyond the immediate ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders said talks must address the threats posed by Iran “in the region and beyond” and ensure that Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The group also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, where the US-Iran memorandum calls for a halt to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Although violence has eased since the agreement was reached on Sunday, it has not stopped.

Israel was not part of the negotiations and has said it retains the right to use force. Its military is occupying parts of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah remains a key Iranian-backed force in the country.

Trump also appeared to criticise Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s approach in Lebanon, saying the two had “a little dispute” over the country. Referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, Trump said Israel should use a “softer touch” and did not need to destroy a building every time someone from Hezbollah entered it.

Lebanese state media reported fresh Israeli air strikes and artillery fire in several southern towns on Wednesday. Lebanese security sources said Hezbollah had launched two drone attacks on Israeli forces in the south, although the group did not publicly claim responsibility.

Israel later said five of its soldiers had been injured in two Hezbollah drone attacks in southern Lebanon.

The agreement also carries major economic implications because of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow but critical waterway between Iran and Oman. Oil prices initially fell on hopes that traffic through the strait would fully resume, with Brent crude dropping below US$80, its lowest level since the opening stages of the US-Iran conflict.

Prices later recovered more than 1% after Trump warned that the United States could return to military action if he was not satisfied with Iran’s conduct.

The diplomatic path remains uncertain. While G7 leaders welcomed the US-Iran deal, European officials have not endorsed Washington’s original decision to go to war without United Nations authorisation. They also remain concerned that Iran may have gained leverage by withstanding US pressure and asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz.

For now, the interim agreement has created a narrow window for negotiation. Whether it becomes a lasting truce may depend not only on Washington and Tehran, but also on whether the violence in Lebanon can be brought under control.

Reuters