Zelenskiy seeks Trump shift as G7 weighs Ukraine, Iran and Hormuz

The G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains has become a test of whether Ukraine and Europe can pull Donald Trump closer to their position on two urgent issues: the search for a tougher peace framework for Ukraine and concern over a fragile interim deal with Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived at the French lakeside resort on Tuesday, June 16, where French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the June 15-17 gathering.

Zelenskiy’s central message to the US president is that Ukraine’s position in the war with Russia has improved and that Kyiv’s allies should respond with stronger international support.

Trump reached France on Monday after securing a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, with a formal signing targeted for Friday.

He said he would now turn his attention to Ukraine, claiming that both Zelenskiy and Russian President Putin had shown an openness to a deal: “We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskiy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it.”