Commerce probes shareholders of Chinese-linked Gokoo, Feixiang and E-Gets in Thailand

Commerce Ministry has launched a deeper inspection of three Chinese-linked food delivery and digital service platforms, as concerns grow over foreign ownership structures, nominee arrangements and fair competition in the country’s fast-changing platform economy.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is examining Gokoo, Feixiang and E-Gets, three platforms providing food ordering and other services in Thailand, with a strong focus on Chinese tourists and Chinese residents who may face language barriers when using Thai delivery apps.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the DBD, said the department had moved quickly after reports emerged about the platforms’ operations. The agency is now checking whether their business models comply with the Foreign Business Act of 1999 and other relevant laws.





Three platforms under closer scrutiny

Initial checks found that all three operators are registered as companies, but their ownership structures differ.

Gokoo Online Co Ltd, operator of the Gokoo application, was registered on September 21, 2020, with registered capital of 30 million baht. Thai shareholders hold 80% of the company, giving it the status of a Thai juristic person.





The Fly Holding (Thailand) Co Ltd, operator of Feixiang, was registered on September 1, 2021, with registered capital of 25 million baht. Thai shareholders hold 51%, meaning it is also registered as a Thai juristic person.