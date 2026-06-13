ILO adopts first global labour standard for gig workers, riders

The International Labour Organization has adopted the world’s first binding agreement setting employment standards for digital platform workers, marking a major step in global efforts to regulate the gig economy.

The Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention was approved on Friday at the 114th annual International Labour Conference in Geneva. It is designed to extend labour protections to hundreds of millions of people who work through digital platforms, including food delivery riders and app-based taxi drivers.

The agreement seeks to address one of the biggest gaps in modern labour markets: workers who are managed through digital platforms but are often classified as independent contractors rather than employees. That classification has frequently kept them outside standard employment protections.