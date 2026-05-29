The forever war between gig and taxi drivers | The Signal EP26

What started as competition over passengers and territory is increasingly spilling into public confrontations, protests, and even violence.



Join us this week on #TheSignal as we look into the growing rivalry between app riders and traditional drivers — and why tensions between the two sides continue to escalate.



🛵 The recent clashes between drivers in Thailand

🛵 Why traditional operators are pushing back

🛵 How ride-hailing apps have disrupted traditional transport in Thailand

🛵 Whether old- and new-school drivers can realistically coexist