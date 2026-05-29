The forever war between gig and taxi drivers | The Signal EP26

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026

Thailand’s app-based drivers have become part of everyday life. But as ride-hailing and delivery platforms continue to grow, so does the conflict with traditional taxi operators.

What started as competition over passengers and territory is increasingly spilling into public confrontations, protests, and even violence.

Join us this week on #TheSignal as we look into the growing rivalry between app riders and traditional drivers — and why tensions between the two sides continue to escalate.

🛵 The recent clashes between drivers in Thailand
🛵 Why traditional operators are pushing back
🛵 How ride-hailing apps have disrupted traditional transport in Thailand
🛵 Whether old- and new-school drivers can realistically coexist

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