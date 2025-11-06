Thailand projected to face shortage of over 250,000 care economy workers by 2037

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) released on the International Day for Care and Support predicts a sharp rise in demand for home-based elderly care workers in Thailand, driven by rapid population ageing. The report urges greater public investment in community-level care systems and the creation of decent jobs in the care economy — for both Thai and migrant workers.
Thailand’s national policy on “ageing in place” encourages older persons to remain in their homes rather than move to elderly care institutions — a cost many families cannot afford. Without government investment, the report warns, the care burden will increase, particularly among low-income households.
Currently, nurses, community volunteers, and domestic workers — many of them migrants — provide much of Thailand’s paid home care. The report notes a growing share of migrant workers in domestic and caregiving roles, a trend expected to expand as Thailand’s workforce ages and fewer young people enter the care sector.
To meet rising demand, the ILO calls for greater public investment in the care economy, ensuring universal access to home and community care, and improving labour conditions for care workers in line with Ministerial Regulation No. 15 (2024) under the Labour Protection Act 1998, which safeguards domestic workers’ rights.
The report also promotes fair and legal migration channels, skills certification, and training for both Thai and migrant care workers. It recommends strengthening health literacy, expanding community-based care systems, and investing in technology — such as telemedicine and assistive devices — to bridge Thailand’s projected care gap. Such innovations could reduce the expected shortage to fewer than 100,000 workers.
Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia, and the Lao PDR, said Thailand’s home care model will only succeed if care work is recognised, protected, and valued as a skilled profession.
“Investing in decent care jobs for both Thai and migrant workers will help Thailand build a sustainable, fair, and inclusive care system that benefits families, communities, and the economy,” she said.
The report was produced under the ILO’s TRIANGLE in ASEAN programme, funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs (Global Affairs Canada). It supports Thai policy development on ageing, labour migration, and the care economy, aligning with the 2024 ILO General Conference: Resolution concerning decent work and the care economy.