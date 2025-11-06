Thailand projected to face shortage of over 250,000 care economy workers by 2037





A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) released on the International Day for Care and Support predicts a sharp rise in demand for home-based elderly care workers in Thailand, driven by rapid population ageing. The report urges greater public investment in community-level care systems and the creation of decent jobs in the care economy — for both Thai and migrant workers.

The study, titled “Care at home: Projecting Thailand’s need for national and migrant labour for home-based care for older persons”, projects that the need for paid home-based care workers will increase by at least 70 per cent, with up to 250,000 additional paid care workers required if care gaps are closed and legal and decent working conditions are applied, including about 55,000 migrant workers.



Ageing society drives demand for home-based care

Thailand’s national policy on “ageing in place” encourages older persons to remain in their homes rather than move to elderly care institutions — a cost many families cannot afford. Without government investment, the report warns, the care burden will increase, particularly among low-income households.