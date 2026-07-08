Dugong calf’s death sounds alarm over Thailand’s marine rescue efforts

Initial signs showed severe weakness

Dr Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said initial checks found small wounds on the calf’s body and head, believed to have resulted from the stranding.

The calf was assessed as fairly thin, with a body condition score of 2.5 out of 5, and had bruising along its body. Veterinarians also detected low blood sugar, moderate to severe dehydration and serious digestive problems.

Officials said the calf had severe bloating, with a large build-up of gas in its digestive tract, likely linked to a prolonged lack of food after becoming separated from its herd.

Veterinary team unable to save calf

The veterinary team provided symptomatic treatment, oral fluids, supplements and milk substitute in an effort to stabilise the calf.

Despite those efforts, the dugong went into shock. Veterinarians attempted emergency resuscitation and administered medication to stimulate its vital functions, but the calf could not be revived.

Its death has underlined how difficult it can be to save young dugongs once they are stranded, weakened and separated from their mothers or herd.

Necropsy points to infection and dehydration

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources later reported that necropsy findings suggested the calf died from shock caused by infection in the circulatory system, combined with severe dehydration.

Officials said the condition led to acute circulatory failure.

The examination also found signs of digestive and internal inflammation, while partially digested seagrass was found in the stomach. Blood and tissue samples have been collected from various organs for laboratory testing to confirm the cause of death in greater detail.

Findings to guide future conservation

Authorities said the results of the necropsy and laboratory analysis will be used to improve knowledge and rescue guidelines for rare marine animals.

The aim is to increase survival chances for dugongs and other endangered marine species when they are found stranded or in distress.

Officials said the case would also support wider efforts to strengthen Thailand’s marine conservation work, including dugong population recovery and protection of critical coastal habitats.