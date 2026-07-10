H5N1 bird flu spreads to the Philippines and Australia

Australia has recorded its first H5N1 bird flu infection in a local seabird, while the Philippines has reported a separate outbreak among backyard poultry, adding to concern over the virus’s continued spread across the Asia-Pacific region.

Laboratory tests confirmed H5N1 in a greater crested tern found in the coastal town of Robe in South Australia, making it the first mainland Australian seabird native to the country to test positive. Previous detections had involved migratory seabirds.

On the same day, the World Organisation for Animal Health reported that highly pathogenic H5N1 had been detected in a backyard flock in Capalan, Oriental Mindoro province, in the Philippines. The flock comprised 39 birds, all of which were culled as a precaution.



Local seabird case raises concern in Australia

Australia’s national science agency confirmed the virus in the greater crested tern, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins announced.

The finding brought the country’s total number of confirmed H5N1 detections to 12 after authorities also reported two additional cases in South Australia and one in Western Australia.