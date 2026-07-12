Pa La-U Waterfall closed after flash floods in Kaeng Krachan

Kaeng Krachan National Park has temporarily closed Pa La-U Waterfall after several days of persistent rain triggered flash flooding and sent water levels rising rapidly.
The closure, imposed with immediate effect, covers both tourist visits and overnight stays at the waterfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Park officials said the powerful currents posed a serious risk to visitors.
Rain has fallen throughout the day for several consecutive days in the Pa La-U area, causing a sharp increase in the volume and speed of the water.
The park had also reported muddy water, slippery walking routes and flash-flood conditions in the area before announcing the full closure.
Officials said the waterfall’s fast-flowing currents made it unsafe to allow tourists to enter the site.
All tourism and camping activities around Pa La-U Waterfall have been suspended until further notice.
Visitors should not attempt to enter the waterfall area while the closure remains in force, and those planning trips have been advised to check the park’s official announcements before travelling.
Kaeng Krachan National Park has not announced a reopening date.
Officials said access would resume only after conditions returned to normal and the waterfall area was considered sufficiently safe for visitors.
A further announcement will be issued once the park completes its safety assessment.