Hun Sen calls for immediate start to Funan Techo Canal

“I would advise government leaders not to spend too long thinking about it. The project should start as soon as possible,” he said, in a special video address to the nation at noon today.

“I think the government should hold a groundbreaking ceremony,” he added.

The 180km canal project has received widespread support from the Cambodian people and may be started as soon as the end of the year, according to several government officials. It is estimated that the project will cost $1.7 billion, and take four years to complete.